Hospital CEO Likes New COVID Tier System

The state’s new tiered ranking system to once again phase in coronavirus reopenings for counties is getting some praise here. That includes from the President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Doctor Brian Evans…

The latest numbers show Nevada County just missing moving up from Tier 2 to Tier 3, which would allow indoor dining capacity to double, from 25 to 50-percent. Numbers are updated once a week, on Tuesdays. And, now that it’s September, Evans says the traditional flu season is not far away, although the pandemic may have a positive impact on cases from other viruses…

Meanwhile, Evans continues to be encouraged about Nevada County’s slower coronavirus case growth rate. He says residents have been increasingly careful and compliant with such things as wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large groups. And he says the hospital has never been hammered with major illnesses, as a result.