Hospital CEO Says New State Orders Won’t Help

Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 12:42 AM PDT

The CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is also not excited about Governor Newsom’s executive order to ensure enough staffing and resources for health care facilities to deal with the Delta variant surge. The order includes allowing health care workers from out of state to provide services, and enabling certain medical personnel and emergency technicians to continue supporting the response. But Doctor Brian Evans doesn’t see any significant benefits…

Meanwhile, the California Department of Public Health has issued a new order requiring hospitals to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity, when clinically appropriate…

The governor says his executive order also gives health care facilities the flexibility to plan and adapt their space to accomodate patients.

