Hospital CEO Says Re-Opening Going Well

It may surprise you a little bit to hear these words from a physican, but the Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital thinks the state is doing the right thing in its re-opening plan……

Doctor Brian Evans says re-opening should be done cautiously and carefully, and cleanliness is the key. Evans says another factor is a person’s mental health, after sheltering in place for long periods of time…

There has not been a positive case of Covid-19 in western Nevada County since April 17—six weeks ago.

–gf