Hospital Closes COVID Command Center

Posted: Mar. 25, 2022 5:00 AM PDT

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has been a hub of COVID treatment activity for over two years since the pandemic broke out. Thursday morning, as part of regular appearance on KNCO, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nurse Lori Katterhagen had one of the most positive announcements since March of 2020.

 

Though activities are returning to normal, there are still some restrictions for vistor, but they expect those to change as more news comes out from the CDC and California Public Health Department. One change implemented during COVID though, may never go away completely.

 

Katterhagen along with most medical professional agree that masking has been a contributing factor to reduction of spread of not only COVID, but all raspatory infections.

