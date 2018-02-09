< Back to All News

Hospital Construction Project

Posted: Feb. 9, 2018 5:20 PM PST

Major changes taking place at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Vice President of Operations, Debbie Plass, says a remodel project around the Emergency Room area may make getting around the hospital a bit of a challenge during construction.

SNMH VP of Operations, Debbie Plass

One of the benefits of the project include redesigning the emergency department to improve efficiency in treating almost 100 patients per day.

Debbie Plass

Construction is estimated to take about 18 months and includes some major equipment upgrades.

Debbie Plass

The hospital is asking for patients and visitors to be a bit more “patient” while the construction takes place. Efforts ae being made to provide  “wayfinding assistance” during the project.

