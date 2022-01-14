Hospital Ebbs and Flows with COVID Tide

As the COVID numbers continue to grow again, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, continues to also see an influx of patients. On his weekly segment with KNCO, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffery Rosenburg says the hospital has been quite busy with COVID again.

He also says of those patients testing positive for COVID, about 25% were actually in the hospital for another reason such as a stroke or other illness before being identified. He also says more and more people coming to the hospital are vaccinated.

Dr. Rosenburg says workers at the hospital are also getting ill and Sierra Nevada was recently approved for two additional traveler nurses.

He says earlier this week 54 staff members, about half being nurses, were out ill with COVID or exposure to COVID. The hospital regularly contracts with traveler nurses, but this is from a different funding source.

112 new cases added to the Coronavirus Dashboard Thursday.

Active cases are at 637, with 15 in the hospital.