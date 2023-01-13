< Back to All News

Hospital Exec Shares COVID Message in Video

Posted: Jan. 13, 2023 7:32 AM PST

As much as we would like to say goodbye to COVID it keeps changing its form and reinventing itself. During the weekly news segment with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Leadership, President and CEO Dr. Scott Neeley says he has created a video explaining the next generation of COVID Variant XBB and its migration from east coast to west.

 

He says people can protect themselves by getting the most recent COVID vaccine. He says initial vaccines effectiveness is waning and the virus itself has mutated.

 

The lates vaccine also is effective in lessening the spread of the virus.

 

Reasearch has also provided evidence that the new booster also decreases the chance of transmission which better protects others if you happen to contract the variant.
Dr. Neely also encourages seeking quick treatment as Paxlovid has been proven effective in reducing recovery time. The video is posted on the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Facebook page.

