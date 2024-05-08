Hospital Foundation Celebrating 40 Years

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is now 40 years old. And Executive Director Sandra Barrington says that’s spotlighted in their spring newsletter that’s just been released…

Barrington says readers will embark on a four-decade journey on the countless lives the Foundation has touched…

In addition to celebrating accomplishments, the newsletter also unveils significant updates to the Intensive Care Unit. Barrington says it highlights dedication to providing state-of-the-art care, with enhancements aimed at optimizing patient outcomes and comfort. The spring newsletter also highlights the hospital’s staff, with the recipients of the Top Doc Awards.