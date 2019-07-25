Hospital Foundation Gets Residency Grant

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is getting ready to begin planning for a doctor’s residency program that will focus on preparing doctors to practice medicine in a rural setting. The foundation recently received a 750,000 dollar grant for the prorgam. Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly Parker, says the grant was the brainchild of Hospitalist Dr. Glen Gookin and will provide thee years of training for doctors that have completed medical school.

Listen to Kimberly Parker

The program will be developed collaboratively with Dignity Health’s Methodist Hospital and Mercy Family Health Clinic in Sacramento as well as Chapa De Indian Health Clinic locally. Parker says the residency program will also provide opportunties to attract young doctors looking to practice in communities like Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Listen to Kimberly Parker

Parker says only 26 programs were chosen nationally and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is only one of two that were chosen in California.

Listen to Kimberly Parker

The program is federally funded through the Health Resources and Services Adminstration.