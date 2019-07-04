< Back to All News

Hospital Foundation Gives Over 1.6 Million

Posted: Jul. 3, 2019 5:13 PM PDT

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital continues to benefit from a generous Nevda County community. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker, says the 1.6 million dollars the Foundation donated to the hopital was record amount.

Parker says the funds are being used to benefit many areas of the hospital including a major transformation of the emergency department. Howerver, a number of programs receive support through the Foundation.

Parker says its the generousity of our community that makes the Hopital Foundation a success.

For more information about the Sierra NevadaMemorial Hopsital Foundation visit supportsierranevada.org.

