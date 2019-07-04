Hospital Foundation Gives Over 1.6 Million

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital continues to benefit from a generous Nevda County community. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker, says the 1.6 million dollars the Foundation donated to the hopital was record amount.

Listen to Kimberly Parker

Parker says the funds are being used to benefit many areas of the hospital including a major transformation of the emergency department. Howerver, a number of programs receive support through the Foundation.

Listen to Kimberly Parker

Parker says its the generousity of our community that makes the Hopital Foundation a success.

Listen to Kimberly Parker

For more information about the Sierra NevadaMemorial Hopsital Foundation visit supportsierranevada.org.