Hospital Hiring Fair Today

With employment numbers being more positive in Nevada County, the county’s largest employer is still looking to hire new employees into a number of positions. CEO Dr. Scott Neeley says Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is holding a hiring fair at two different times today to try and make it more convenient for people to attend. There is a late morning session from 10 am to noon and an evening session from 6pm to 8pm.

Dr. Neeley says the hospital needs more than just medical practitioners to keep the facility running not only in times of inclement weather and power outages, but also for day-to-day operations.

Interesting work and good salaries are no the only reason Dr. Neeley says people enjoy working a=for Dignity Health. The hospital benefit package is second to none.

People were encouraged to complete a short information form prior to attending, however, access will be available for walk-ins as well.

The event social media messaging also says sign-on bonuses are available for various positions as well.