Hospital Juggles Fire and COVID

The local hospital was on standby as the Bennet Fire erupted Wednesday afternoon; and the worry wasn’t about incoming patients. It was the possibility of having to evacuate that raised flags with hospital leaders. While the fire spread, evacuation orders went into place in the zones that included the fire and those adjacent to it. The hospital came into play along with several senior care centers. The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeff Rosenburg, says fortunately the need to leave did not occur.

The decision to shelter in place is made when it is safer to keep people in a facility rather than to try and relocate them. Having to move hundreds of staff and patients is a logistical nightmare in the best of conditions; the stress of a fire intensifies the process. However, Rosenburg says staff are trained and practice such drills in order to be prepared.

The fire was another level of stress introduced to the hospital as they are currently dealing with an influx of COVID 19 cases. Another 77 cased reported Thursday along with two more deaths and hospitalizations up to 32. Active cases are listed at 729.

Rosenburg says they are juggling many balls, and some non-emergency procedures are on hold again until cases go down.

Cancer treatments and other life saving procedures are continuing to be provided.

Rosenburg also says do not hesitate to come in if there is an emergency.