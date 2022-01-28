Hospital Keeps Steady Course Amid COVID Challenges

With yet another record-breaking week of covid cases in Nevada County, the patient surge at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital remains well above 20, and it has now for at least two weeks. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffery Rosenburg says he hopes that a peak is soon to arrive.

There have also been at least two COVID related deaths this week as well.

Staffing also continues to be a challenge but Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nurse Lori Katterhagen has been able to get some help through public health.*t

She has also negotiated six respiratory therapists and continues to find coverage for about fifty staff members that are out for COVID related reasons.

Managing visitors has also been a challenge.

Rosenburg says proof of vaccination or a negative test along with proper making is required of all visitors too.

He says everyone is sorry to be in the situation.

There were 222 new cases, added on Thursday, to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard.

Active cases are at a record 3419.

31 are currently hospitalized in Grass Valley and Truckee, 4 are in Intensive Care

124 deaths

