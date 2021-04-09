Hospital Leader Concerned About COVID Uptick

Concerns about the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases that may be pushing Nevada County back to the Purple Tier next week is being expressed by both private medical practitioners as well as those in public health. CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans shares a similar perspective when it comes to getting ahead of the virus and eliminating the spread. People need to be more careful about following health and safety protocols.

Dr. Evans says the number of COVID patients at the hospital have also gone up, which is contradictory to other hospitals around the region.

Evans also says that the various mutations beginning to present in Nevada County, it is critical to improve personal behaviors, such as mask wearing, as well as get vaccinated.

Evans also says that it is very promising that vaccine supplies will be increasing enough to offer the vaccine to anyone that wants it.