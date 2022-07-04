< Back to All News

Hospital Lot Closed for Fireworks Viewing

Posted: Jul. 4, 2022 9:06 AM PDT

Although your instincts may be telling you to drive and park at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to get the best view of tonight’s fireworks extravaganza, you will not be allowed to do so. Hospital Chief Operating Officer Lori Katterhagen says the hospital lot is closed for the 4th of July.

 

Katterhagen says people took advantage of the hospital and were not good to the facilities, and made things a bit unpleasant afterwards.

 

With the fireworks being launched from the highpoint on Dorsey Drive just across from the hospital, Katterhagen many patients and staff are able to enjoy the fireworks.

 

The show should be viewable from almost anywhere in the area. Be respectful of private lots and do not assume they are open for viewing.
The lot with Pine Street Burgers and KNCO will also be closed as paving work is taking place.

 

