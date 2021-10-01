Hospital Nearing Vaccination Requirement

Today is first day that vaccination mandates go into effect for healthcare workers at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and other healthcare facilities around the state. Hospital President and CEO Dr. Brian Evans says the number of employees getting the vaccine is on the rise.*

He says some employees have an approved exemption, and in Nevada County it is a bit more challenging to get people to commit.

However, he says the hospital will meet the mandated requirements.

As a result, some people are choosing to leave their jobs.

He says finding employment at a healthcare facility anywhere in the country will be a challenge because the mandate is likely to go national. On the flip side it is also stretching day-to-day operations as there are less people to do the work.

According to Dignity Health, staff not meeting the vaccination mandate or approved exemption are being placed on unpaid administrative leave.