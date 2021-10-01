< Back to All News

Hospital Nearing Vaccination Requirement

Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 6:29 AM PDT

Today is first day that vaccination mandates go into effect for healthcare workers at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and other healthcare facilities around the state. Hospital President and CEO Dr. Brian Evans says the number of employees getting the vaccine is on the rise.*

He says some employees have an approved exemption, and in Nevada County it is a bit more challenging to get people to commit.
However, he says the hospital will meet the mandated requirements.
As a result, some people are choosing to leave their jobs.

 

He says finding employment at a healthcare facility anywhere in the country will be a challenge because the mandate is likely to go national. On the flip side it is also stretching day-to-day operations as there are less people to do the work.

 

According to Dignity Health, staff not meeting the vaccination mandate or approved exemption are being placed on unpaid administrative leave.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha