Hospital Numbers Climb Along with Cases

Almost 200 more cases added to an already overwhelming number of new COVID cases reported on the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard. The number of patients needing to go to the hospital is also on the rise

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is beginning to swell again as more and more residents contract COVID and need to seek emergency medical care. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffery Rosenburg says there were 78 patients in the hospital Thursday morning. It was even higher earlier in the week, and a high percentage were COVID positive.

Of the 26 COVID patients Rosenburg says about half of them are in for other reasons and tested positive while at the hospital. He says slightly more than half are also unvaccinated.

Three COVID cases were also in the Intensive Care Unit requiring breathing assistance.

Regardless of the surge, the hospital is not canceling all elective procedures, while still keeping beds available for other emergencies.

Dr. Rosenburg says staffing is a challenge, but Chief Nurse Lori Katterhagen has been a master at scheduling. COVID is taking its toll on doctors too.

The Dr. also stresses Omicron may not be as intense for most patients, but with the huge volume of new cases a significant number will be seriously ill and could eventually die.