Hospital Nurses Announce Informational Picket

Nurses at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital have announced what they are calling an ‘informational picket’, protesting what they say are staffing cutbacks that are endangering patients…

Lisa Gonzalez is a registered nurse in the Women-Infant Care Unit, and also a union representative with the California Nurses Association. The union says the hospital has decreased nurses aid staff by half on a number of shifts, and also is trying to substitute ‘nurse shift managers’ for charge nurses. Gonzalez says in addition to being bad for patients, it also violates terms set by the attorney general when Dignity Health, which operates the hospital, merged with Catholic Healthcare West…

Gonzalez says the two sides have been negotiating, but without result. Nurses will be standing outside the hospital holding signs next week, Friday December 13 from 6 to 10:30 am. According to the Nurses Association, the union represents 265 registered nurses at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

