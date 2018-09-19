Hospital Offers Free Prostate Cancer Screening

It’s something that men over 40 need to do, but understandably are not comfortable about. That is, having their prostate checked. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is doing a free prostate cancer screening this evening. Doctor Richard Evans is one of the physicians that will be doing the checking, and says the free screening comes in three parts, starting with a P-S-A…

The third part is a simple questionaire about medical history. Evans says although the digital rectal exam is optional, it is still very effective…

Results from the blood test will be available in a couple of days. If interested in the screening, call Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to make an appointment.

–gf