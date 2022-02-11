Hospital Returning to More Normal Activities

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital had been working at capacity and getting creative with dealing with increased patients, staffing shortages, and limited space brought on by the COVID Omicron surge. Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeffery Rosenburg says he feels like the surge is over, and numbers are improving at the hospital compared to recent weeks. Thursday morning had 56 patients in the hospital, down from the high seventies, and only 18 patients had COVID related issues. Those numbers are about half of what they were. Staffing issues have also lessened.

Dr. Rosenburg say there are still restrictions on visitors. Patients testing positive for COVID can have no visitors and other protocols are still in place.

However, other patients including those with end-of-life emergency situations are allowed one visitor.

The hospital is still required to follow state mandates including masking and proof of vaccination or a timely negative COVID test for patient visitors.