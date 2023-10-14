< Back to All News

Hospital Rolls Out Red Carpet for Potential Physicians

Posted: Oct. 13, 2023 5:06 PM PDT

A big weekend ahead for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the western county medical community. The hospital’s top executive, Dr. Scott Neeley says it’s an informative and fun filled weekend for potential new physicians.

 

Graduates from a number of residency programs received the invitation.

 

Dr. Neeley says invitations were also sent to UC Davis residency grads and those from Reno, too.
Saturday morning there is formal presentation about the opportunities in Nevada County, and following the presentations, guests get to experience Nevada County. Doctors can choose from a list of activities including a real estate tour, a hike on the Tribute Trail, or a mountain biking experience.
Saturday evening there is a reception for the guests so they can meet all of the different employers hoping to attract the young physicians.

 

Physicians that were recruited through this event last year will also be on hand to speak with the potential new members providing a first-hand experience to help entice the new doctors.

