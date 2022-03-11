Hospital To Light Blue to Honor and Remember

Two years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a world pandemic, and this weekend marks the second anniversary of California closing down as the coronavirus and COVID began to take hold in the state. To honor the work healthcare workers have done and the sacrifice the community in general has gone through over the last two years, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is changing its exterior lighting for one night. Friday evening shortly after sunset around 7:00PM, Chief Operating Officer Lori Katterhagen says the exterior wall of Building 3 will be bathed in blue light.

Katterhagen says the building is viewable from the Golden Center Freeway and the Hills Flat area as well the surrounding areas in Grass Valley. The blue lights will illuminate the building throughout the night signifying the challenges and successes as we move into a new era as COVID cases drop.