Hospital Well-Equipped To Deal With Snow

As you might expect, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Doctor Scott Neeley, says they have a contingency plan for heavy snow events. He says it fits right in with their Emergency Preparedness, to make sure operations continue, with minimal disruptions…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

But Doctor Neeley also mentions that the hospital doesn’t often see a surge in patient visits, unless it’s an emergency medical issue, with access often an issue in the inclement weather…

click to listen to Doctor Neeley

And, of course, there’s also the challenges for doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff making it in. And, also as part of their contingency plan, he says Nevada County Office of Emergency Services personnel can be available to assist in transporting employees in, who don’t have a proper vehicle or cleared road.