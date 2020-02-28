Hospitality House Closing Bread and Roses

After nearly four years in operation, the Bread and Roses Thrift Store, which was opened, at the time, to make up for federal grant cuts to Hospitality House, is closing. Operations Manager Isaias Acosta, says it was not an easy decision to make and wasn’t based strictly on lagging revenue…

Acosta says while the financial hit is not insignificant, services will not be impacted for the homeless shelter…

Bread and Roses, which is on East Main Street in Grass Valley, has also provided free clothing to people in need, including Hospitality House clients. The store’s last official day of regular operations is on Saturday. Then they’re closed next week, with store-closing sales beginning on March seventh. And following final sales, Hospitality House will continue to grow its operations and will introduce expanded job training opportunities to homeless guests, through a new partnership with the Alliance for Workforce Development.