Hospitality House Donation Drive Focuses On Women

The latest Double Donation drive for Hospitality House focuses on women. Now through International Women’s Day, which is March 8th, the co-founder of The Event Helper, Lauren Maddox, is matching all donations up to 10-thousand dollars. Hospitality House Public Relations Coordinator, Jennifer Keefe, says during the last fiscal year they’ve served 718 individuals, 267 of which were women. And of that number, a whopping 171 reported being survivors of domestic violence…

Over the last six months, Keefe says Hospitality House has permanently housed 138 people, 61 of which were women…

To get details on how you can donate, go to the Hospitality House website. For over 100 years, International Women’s Day has celebrated the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements on March 8th, as well as equality for all women.