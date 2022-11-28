Hospitality House Donation Match Campaign Begins

The annual holiday season Match Campaign for Hospitality House has been jumpstarted by two local families. Development Director Ashley Quadros says now through December 14th all monetary donations made to Nevada County’s leading homeless shelter services provider will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to 30-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says in the last fiscal year Hospitality House has served 718 unique local individuals, which is an increase of 15-percent from the previous year. And this year’s severe inflation has made it even more challenging for people who have been on the brink…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

The Match Campaign also helps fund the Adult Re-Entry Grant Program. It aids people with minor criminal pasts, helps cover their security deposit, and their first and second month of rent, to give them good footing to stand on. There’s also a Homeless Veterans Housing Program. To participate in this limited-time matching opportunity, you can donate online at the Hospitality House website. You can also call them or even mail a donation in.