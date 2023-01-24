Hospitality House Full Most Of Winter

The annual Point in Time count for Nevada County’s homeless population is taking place Wednesday and Thursday nights. And, as usual, it’s a full house most nights at Hospitality House during the winter months. The Director of Strategic Operations, Joe Naake, says their 69 beds are normally all occupied this time of the year, regardless of how severe the weather is…

Hospitality House also assists Sierra Roots with the Cold Weather Shelter at the Nevada City Vets Hall. Naake says last year’s Point in Time count jumped by 117 homeless people from the previous year, at 527…

When the pandemic hit, nearly three years ago, Hospitality House became a 24-hour facility. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, they served 718 local individuals, which was a 15-percent increase from the previous year. And the recent severe inflation has made it even more challenging for people on the financial brink.