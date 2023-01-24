< Back to All News

Hospitality House Full Most Of Winter

Posted: Jan. 24, 2023 12:11 AM PST

The annual Point in Time count for Nevada County’s homeless population is taking place Wednesday and Thursday nights. And, as usual, it’s a full house most nights at Hospitality House during the winter months. The Director of Strategic Operations, Joe Naake, says their 69 beds are normally all occupied this time of the year, regardless of how severe the weather is…

click to listen to Joe Naake

Hospitality House also assists Sierra Roots with the Cold Weather Shelter at the Nevada City Vets Hall. Naake says last year’s Point in Time count jumped by 117 homeless people from the previous year, at 527…

click to listen to Joe Naake

When the pandemic hit, nearly three years ago, Hospitality House became a 24-hour facility. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, they served 718 local individuals, which was a 15-percent increase from the previous year. And the recent severe inflation has made it even more challenging for people on the financial brink.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha