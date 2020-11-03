Hospitality House GVPD Get Homeless Violence Grant

Another collaboration is being developed to help reduce homeless-related violence in Nevada County, while also increasing mental health and drug abuse services. Hospitality House and Grass Valley Police have taken first place for a state grant, leveraging the Homeless Outreach Team, a collaborative of several local agencies. Police responded to 394 calls last year, and Outreach Manager Joe Naake hopes imbedding a Hospitality House case manager will help free up more time for other more critical criminal incidents…

Meanwhile, Naake says there’s even more help on the way to help officers get a more in-depth understanding of what they may be dealing with when encountering homeless people who may have a propensity for violence and/or becoming a victim….

Naake says it’s hoped the program will be up and running after the first of the year. Recently, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Behavioral Health launched a mental health-focused outreach program. The Hospitality House-Grass Valley Police collaboration will focus specifically on the Greater Grass Valley area.