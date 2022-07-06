< Back to All News

Hospitality House Has A Special Donation Event

Jul. 6, 2022

Some 50 homeless people in Nevada County are preparing to transition into permanent housing, likely sometime this month, with the grand opening of Brunswick Commons. The complex, in Grass Valley, will offer 40 units of subsidized housing to low-income locals, 28 of which will be managed by Hospitality House. And Thursday morning, the homeless shelter is hosting a special donation drive to provide household items these tenants, since they won’t be moving in with much. Development Director Ashley Quadros says it’s from 9am to noon at their administrative office, on Crown Point Circle..

While Hospitality House has historically accepted gently-used items, only items purchased new, through the registry, will be accepted…

Cash or check donations are also welcome. And Quadros also points out that if you can’t stop by for this special event, donations will continue to be accepted. Target registry items may also be shipped directly to the Hospitality House administrative office.

