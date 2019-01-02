< Back to All News

Hospitality House Honors Service Volunteer

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 6:12 AM PST

The local homeless shelter honored a special member of their organization at a recent celebration and fundraising event. Hospitality House awarded Rob Cairns with the Utah Phollips Love-in Action Award at a Night of Giving in December. Program Director, Isaias Acosta, says that Cairns has been parto f the Spiritual Support Team with Hospitatlity House for a number of years, but this year he showed exceptional compassion for several guests who were close to end of life.

Listen to Isaias Acosta

Cairns not only provided comfort to the ill guests but also led the memorial services for them. Acostas says the entire team of volunteers is amazing, but Cairns was a standout this year.

Listen to Isaias Acosta

A Night of Giving is the annual event of food and entertanment that raises thousands of dollars for Hospitality House. Event Organizer Mikail Graham is also a pst winner of the Utah Phillips Love-in-Action Award.

