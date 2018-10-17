< Back to All News

Hospitality House Hosts Homeless Camp Cleanup

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

It’s a twice-a-year effort by Hospitality House, and dozens of members of the community…

Hospitality House Development Director Debbie McDonald says they want to make it safer in terms of fire danger, as well as just cleaner overall. Their Utah’s Place shelter houses 69 guests, and McDonald says many of them will be willing taking part, as well as other members of the homeless community…

The general public is also encouraged to help out, and many people in the community are participating. If you’d like to help, just show up at Utah’s Place on Sutton Way at 9 o’clock Thursday morning. Gloves, trash bags, shovels, and pickers will be provided, and there will be a brief training session before the cleanup begins. The event will last until 1pm, and lunch wil be provided by the Hospitality House culinary students.

