Hospitality House Hosts Homeless Housekeeping

Posted: May. 30, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

It happens in the community, but is not often reported–area homeless out picking up trash instead of leaving it behind. Hospitality House is holding a Community Cleanup Day Thursday morning, and Executive Director Debbie McDonald says many of the guests at the Utah’s Place shelter are participating..

Other members of the community are also helping out, and you are invited to lend a helping hand if you are so inclined…

The cleanup will end around 1pm. Nevada County is providing a dumpster, cleaning supplies, and some volunteers. The shelter is located at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

