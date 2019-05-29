Hospitality House Hosts Trail Cleanup Day

Dozens of volunteers will be out getting their hands dirty and cleaning up trails. It’s a cleanup today being organized by Hospitaility House…

Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says they’ll meet at the Utah’s Place shelter at 9am. It will run until 1pm and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Quadros says they do lots of cleanups a year, but this is one of their two main ones…

Quadros says it’s not too late to sign up. If you’re interested, you can call her at 615-0852.

