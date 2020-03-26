< Back to All News

Hospitality House Invokes Emergency Action Plan

Posted: Mar. 25, 2020 6:09 PM PDT

To help minimize exposure to coronavirus to the homeless, Hospitality House has implemented its Emergency Action Plan. Program Manager Isaias Acosta says they’ve moved 21 of their most medically-fragile and at-risk residents from their 69-bed emergency shelter to three motels. He says that will also help maintain proper social distancing requirements…

Acosta says another 15 to 20 at-risk homeless residents in camps and on the street have been identified by Nevada County’s HOME team. Through the utilization of motel vouchers, all these people are now receiving isolated shelter and care and are under advisory to stay indoors with help provided from staff. And he says there’s the likelihood of increasing motel utilization in the coming weeks…

Acosta says this will also be the longest time Hospitality House has ever had to be open 24 hours a day, other than during times of inclement weather.

