< Back to All News

Hospitality House Meals Surge During Pandemic

Posted: Apr. 27, 2021 12:46 AM PDT

As you might expect, the number of meals for Nevada County’s homeless population skyrocketed last year, when the pandemic hit. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says it was over 71-thousand, compared to over 40-thousand in 2019. But she credits a great collaboration among suppliers in the area in keeping up with the unprecedented need…

click to listen to Nancy Baglietto

Baglietto says meals have also been served at seven motel and hotel locations set up, to reduce crowding at one site, under the county’s Home Key program…

click to listen to Nancy Baglietto

And Baglietto says Hospitality House has also been able stay afloat, financially, thanks to numerous private donors, as well as more public funds made available during the pandemic. Over 600 homeless residents have utilized the shelter’s services in the past year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha