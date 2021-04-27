Hospitality House Meals Surge During Pandemic

As you might expect, the number of meals for Nevada County’s homeless population skyrocketed last year, when the pandemic hit. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says it was over 71-thousand, compared to over 40-thousand in 2019. But she credits a great collaboration among suppliers in the area in keeping up with the unprecedented need…

Baglietto says meals have also been served at seven motel and hotel locations set up, to reduce crowding at one site, under the county’s Home Key program…

And Baglietto says Hospitality House has also been able stay afloat, financially, thanks to numerous private donors, as well as more public funds made available during the pandemic. Over 600 homeless residents have utilized the shelter’s services in the past year.