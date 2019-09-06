Hospitality House Needs $30 Thousand to Take Pets

A long-standing rule at the local homeless shelter that is keeping people outside, could be going away soon. Hospitality House has not allowed pets at the Utah’s Place facility. They are now looking to change that, but they need donations to do it. Development Director Ashley Quadros says sometimes all homeless people have left in the world, is a handful of belongings, and a four-legged companion…

Quadros says they now have the facilities…

But they do need to have the dogs behavioral tested, and also care for any dog that may be injured. Quadros says they need to raise 30-thousand dollars for the first year. They hope to have the money by November when it starts to get cold. For more information, or to donate, go to hhshelter.org/pets

