< Back to All News

Hospitality House Needs $30 Thousand to Take Pets

Posted: Sep. 6, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

A long-standing rule at the local homeless shelter that is keeping people outside, could be going away soon. Hospitality House has not allowed pets at the Utah’s Place facility. They are now looking to change that, but they need donations to do it. Development Director Ashley Quadros says sometimes all homeless people have left in the world, is a handful of belongings, and a four-legged companion…

Listen to Ashley Quadros 1

Quadros says they now have the facilities…

Listen to Ashley Quadros 2

But they do need to have the dogs behavioral tested, and also care for any dog that may be injured. Quadros says they need to raise 30-thousand dollars for the first year. They hope to have the money by November when it starts to get cold. For more information, or to donate, go to hhshelter.org/pets

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha