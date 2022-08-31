Hospitality House Needs More Kitchen Help

Pre-pandemic, Hospitality House had a dedicated volunteer workforce of around 300 people. Then it was suspended by COVID for over two years, and not revived until April of this year and the homeless shelter is still well-behind in reducing shortages, especially in the kitchen. Development Director Ashley Quadros says the number of meals they serve each year has more than doubled, or to around 80-thousand. But she says the increase in shelter guests, from the new 24-hour operation model, has actually helped address the need somewhat…

Quadros says pre-pandemic around 25 groups were coming in once a month. But it’s now only three. The goal is to have two-to-three groups a week. And you don’t have to cook. There are other things you can do to help, including grocery shopping…

And if you are interested in cooking, you need to take a certified two-hour course that Hospitality House is willing to sponsor. To take the first step is becoming a volunteer, an application is available on their website or you can call 615-0852.