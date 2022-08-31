< Back to All News

Hospitality House Needs More Kitchen Help

Posted: Aug. 31, 2022 12:20 AM PDT

Pre-pandemic, Hospitality House had a dedicated volunteer workforce of around 300 people. Then it was suspended by COVID for over two years, and not revived until April of this year and the homeless shelter is still well-behind in reducing shortages, especially in the kitchen. Development Director Ashley Quadros says the number of meals they serve each year has more than doubled, or to around 80-thousand. But she says the increase in shelter guests, from the new 24-hour operation model, has actually helped address the need somewhat…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says pre-pandemic around 25 groups were coming in once a month. But it’s now only three. The goal is to have two-to-three groups a week. And you don’t have to cook. There are other things you can do to help, including grocery shopping…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

And if you are interested in cooking, you need to take a certified two-hour course that Hospitality House is willing to sponsor. To take the first step is becoming a volunteer, an application is available on their website or you can call 615-0852.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha