Hospitality House Offering Shelter Tours

Posted: May. 1, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Western Nevada County’s homeless shelter is making an open invitation to the public to come in and see how they operate. Starting tomorrow (Thursday), and the first Thursday of every month, they’ll be hosting a tour of the Utah’s Place shelter. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadrossays you’ll start at the outreach dormitory…

Listen to Ashley Quadros 1

The shelter houses up to 69 people each night. Quadros says tours have always been available, but they have been by appointment only….

Listen to Ashley Quadros 2

The tours begin at 9am. Calling ahead is preferred (615-0852) so they can get a head count. They are the first Thursday of every month, expect for July, where the tour will be on the second Thursday. Private tours are also still available.

–gf

