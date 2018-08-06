< Back to All News

Hospitality House Opens Early Again Due To Smoke

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 5:59 PM PDT

For the third time in the last couple of weeks, Hospitality House, in Grass Valley, has opened three hours earlier than normal for its homeless clients, mostly due to wildfire smoke. That included Monday afternoon at one o’clock, instead of four o’clock. Program Manager Isaias Acosta says it was due to an EPA forecast of an even worse spike of pollutants than it’s been lately. He says the main concern is with chronically-ill people…

That also includes the elderly, especially those receiving disability benefits…

Acosta says Hospitality House normally has 20 to 35 guests at a time. He says two of the three early openings have been due to the smoke, with heat a factor the other time. He says the forecast high has to be at least 100 degrees for a weather-related early opening. Acosta says a staff member goes out to the homeless camps to make a notification.

