Hospitality House Thrift Store Holds Saturday Sale

Posted: Jun. 28, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

It’s a new fundraiser that Hospitality House is hoping will become a tradition. They are calling it their First Semi-Annual Sale at their Bread and Roses Thrift Store. Hospitality House Marketing Associate Christina Apkarian says there will be huge discounts and even freebies, but they are also making it into a party…

Singer Kelly Garmire will be performing from 10 to 11:30am. She’s known for her folksy, bluesy style with a dash of southern rock. Then, alternative rock guitarist and singer Tajlyn will be performing from 11:30 to 1. Apkarian says you get at least 50 percent off everything in the store, which includes clothes, and a wide variety of other items…

The sale is tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 6pm with all proceeds going to the Hospitality House homeless shelter. Bread and Roses is located at 840 East Main Street in Grass Valley. The sale celebrates its third anniversary.

–gf

