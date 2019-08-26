Hospitality House To Get Free Solar

Hospitality House will soon be getting some help with there electrictiy costs. As part of a partnership with two local companies, Utah’s Place Shelter will be getting a full set of solar panels. Development Director, Ashley Quadros, says Good Sun and California Solar Electric Company are joing forces to acquire and build the new system.

Quadros explains Cal Solar owner, Lars Ortegren, has been involved with Hospitatlity House since its beginning as a roving shelter. As a volunteer he had the eye-opening situation of recognizing a client at the shelter.

Eric Stikes, founder of Good Sun, a non-profit dedicated to bring solar energy to other non-profits agenies, had his own experience with homelessness as he lived out of his car while attending college.

Quadros says Hospitality House is thrilled with the announcement of the gift.

The project will kickoff on September 13. The building crew will be supplemented with workers from a local high school.

Current resients at Hopistality House will also be part of the building crew.

The new system is estimated to save approximately 300 dollars per month on electricity charges.