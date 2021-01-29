< Back to All News

Hospitality House Virtual Tour This Weekend

Posted: Jan. 29, 2021 12:49 AM PST

Before the pandemic, Hospitality House offered public tours monthly. But now, for the first time, a 40-minute virtual tour is available Sunday evening. Development Director Ashley Quadros says with the tours you can learn more about available resources for those in need, but they also help dispel perceptions some people may have about such facilities…

You’ll be able to meet staff members, learn about programming and services, see the dorms where local men, women, and children sleep, and hear directly from homeless individuals receiving help at the shelter…

Hospitality House has become a 24-hour operation since the pandemic was declared. Last year, 639 individuals were helped, up from 566 in 2019. The virtual tour starts at 6 Sunday evening. Check their website for the various viewing options.

