Hospitals Now Required to Publish Price Lists

One of the new laws for this year requires hospitals to publish online price lists for every medical service they provide. It’s a federal law and a provision of the Affordable Care Act. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has complied…

William Hodges is the Director of External Communications for Dignity Health. He says Sierra Nevada Memorial was happy to comply, and that transparency is important, but putting the list together was not something that could have been done overnight…

While the prices may vary, the list can at least give you a general idea of what services cost. The law requires that prices be updated every year, and it is hoped the new law will also make it easier for people to get access to their medical records. You can go the billing page by clicking here.

