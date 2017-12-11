< Back to All News

Hotel Offers Toys for Tots Reward

Posted: Dec. 11, 2017 6:06 AM PST

It’s an incentive, or maybe better yet, a reward, for helping out this holiday season. Gold Miners Inn General Manager Sean Gilleran says he’s offering some prizes if you donate to Toys for Tots at his downtown Grass Valley hotel…

Gilleran says he’ll be giving away two prizes-one is a one-night stay in an executive king suite, and the other is breakfast for six, redeemable anytime within the next couple of months. Gilleran says he’s been doing this for about three years now with a great deal of success, but he also says some people who donate aren’t interested in the prizes…

Gilleran says last year, people were so generous that the Toys for Tots box in the lobby was filled three times over, and he hopes to meet or exceed that number this year.

