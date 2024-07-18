< Back to All News

Hottest Ever July For Grass Valley

Posted: Jul. 18, 2024 12:35 AM PDT

It likely comes as no surprise that July will likely end up as the hottest July on record in Grass Valley. It’s traditionally the most sizzling month of the year. National Weather Service Meteorologist Dakari Anderson says the average daily high, through Tuesday, was 98 degrees, which is three degrees hotter than the historic average. Records have been broken on six days already. And another spike starts today, thanks to another strong ridge of high pressure…

But, if it’s any consolation, Anderson says he doesn’t expect any more records to fall, for the time being…

The hottest day this month was on the seventh, when it was 106 degrees here.

