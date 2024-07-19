Household Hazardous Waste Fire Concerns

Summer heat also raises fire concerns for Waste Management. Eric Mankins is the Environmental Protection Specialist at the company’s transfer station on McCourtney Road. He talked about the issue on “KNCO: Insight” recently. He said too many customers are unaware of or unwilling to use the household hazardous waste facility. So they dump items into their garbage toter that are picked up by one of the trucks. He said several small fires have occurred, that they were able to quickly contain…

And Mankins said the fires can be very disruptive to their operations, as well as a potentially major inconvenience for other customers at the transfer station…

Mankins said many customers may also not realize that even simple household cleaners have very volatile chemicals that can be a greater fire threat when it’s hot. Other risky items that are often found to be improperly disposed include paint.