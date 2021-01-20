< Back to All News

Housing Acceleration Grant Approved

Posted: Jan. 20, 2021 12:21 AM PST

Another step has been taken by Nevada County Supervisors, hoping it will help accelerate housing production. The Board has approved a resolution accepting a 300-thousand-dollar Local Early Action Planning Grant. Speaking to the Board, Planning Director Brian Foss says the program assists the public’s need for more affordable housing, by offering pre-approved available architectural drafting and engineering master housing plans. The focus will be expediting growth in the “Higgins Area” of the south county, by updating the land use plan…

Supervisor Heidi Hall says it’s a very exciting step in the right direction…

The program provides one-time grant funding to regions and jurisdictions for technical assistance, preparation, and adoption of planning documents and process improvements.

