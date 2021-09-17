< Back to All News

Housing Market Here Cools With High Prices

Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 12:32 AM PDT

It’s still a seller’s home market, including in Nevada County. But a local realtor says the market has cooled, as prices continue to be at or near record levels. Teresa Dietrich says sold listings, in August, are down eight-percent from a year ago, and nearly two-percent from July. But inventory is also up 11-percent from a year ago. However, there’s no change in the median price, from July, which is 520-thousand dollars. And that’s 90-thousand dollars more, compared to last year…

Dietrich also notes that homes are staying on the market longer….

Dietrich says the average price per square footage was the same as July, but up over 25-percent, compared to a year ago.

