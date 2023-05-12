Housing Master Plan Program Cost Questioned

The recent launching of an expanded Housing Master Plan was presented to Nevada County Supervisors at their meeting earlier this week. And while it was praised, there were some cost questions. The plans, for single-family or granny units, are pre-approved, reducing or eliminating check fees and review delays. They’re designed to be used by first-time owner-builders or experienced contractors. And while six free plans were available, they’re otherwise 12-hundred dollars, which is still lower than traditional costs that can run over 10 to 15-thousand dollars. So Supervisor Heidi asked about why there so few that could be obtained at no cost…

County CEO Alison Lehman said that’s being looked into…

The plans are available in six county jurisdictions, including Grass Valley and Nevada City. They also allow the owner to select the heating, roofing, and siding, with several floor plans, elevations, foundations, snow load engineering, and orientation. There are 96 different possible combinations of options available.