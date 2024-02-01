< Back to All News

Housing Needs Survey Launched By Nevada County

Posted: Feb. 1, 2024 12:27 AM PST

Housing affordability has been researched, in some ways, in the past by Nevada County. But now, and for the first time, they’ve released an online housing needs survey. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says questions include whether you experienced any problems searching and securing your current housing situation. Also, what kind of housing would you be interested in purchasing or renting. And what types of assistance, if available, you’d be interested in…

Wolfe says results will also inform how the county responds to the region’s workforce housing needs…

The results will also help the county find solutions to reduce homelessness. The deadline to complete the survey is February 22nd.

